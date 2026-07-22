The Prosecutor's College of the Supreme Judicial Council is making a third attempt to decide whether to temporarily suspend Sofia City Prosecutor Emilia Rusinova as head and prosecutor, Nova TV reports.
The request is from the Minister of Justice in connection with the disciplinary proceedings being conducted against her. Rusinova is being held disciplinary accountable for her connections to alleged lobbyist in the judiciary Petyo Petrov, known as Euroto.
In April, the Ministry of Interior released data on her trips abroad in the same car with a wanted former investigator. A week ago, personnel officials postponed the consideration of the issue of her suspension for the second time. The reason then was the recusal of members of the College and personnel officials on leave.
The Prosecutor's College of the Supreme Judicial Council is making a third attempt to decide on the temporary suspension of Emilia Rusinova
Rusinova is being held disciplinary accountable for her connections to alleged lobbyist in the judiciary Petyo Petrov, known as Euroto.
Jul 22, 2026 08:05 48
The Prosecutor's College of the Supreme Judicial Council is making a third attempt to decide whether to temporarily suspend Sofia City Prosecutor Emilia Rusinova as head and prosecutor, Nova TV reports.