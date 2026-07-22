Trakia Motorway Closed for New Inspection After Truck Crash

On Wednesday, from 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM, the “Trakia” Motorway will be completely closed to traffic in both directions. The reason is to conduct a new inspection of the scene of the serious accident with an overturned truck, in which one person died.

At the request of the Department of Internal Affairs and Communications - Burgas and by order of the “Road Infrastructure” Agency, traffic for this one hour will be redirected along a bypass route along the old road - the “Petolachkata” - Karnobat road junction.

We recall that the serious incident occurred on July 11 at the 312th kilometer of the motorway. Then the 56-year-old truck driver Angel Iliev crossed the dividing barrier and hit two cars. One man died in the collision and two others were injured.

A few days ago, the Burgas Court of Appeals overturned the initially imposed measure of "detention in custody" of the truck driver and ruled that he be placed under house arrest with electronic monitoring.

Iliyev has been charged with causing the death of one person by negligence in a traffic accident and causing moderate bodily injury to two others. His license was revoked by a prosecutor's decree. The law provides for a penalty of 10 to 15 years in prison for the crime committed.