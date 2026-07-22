DPS with new accusations against Demerdzhiev: He and companies related to him hold 411 properties for over 16 million leva

Hamid Hamid from DPS made new accusations against the Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev during a press conference, announcing that the party would send the prosecutor's office collected information and data from the Commercial and Property Registers, quoted by novini.bg.

According to him, Demerdzhiev and his associates bought up hundreds of acres of agricultural land in the areas of Markovo and Brestovitsa, Plovdiv region. Hamid referred to media publications according to which the scheme brought in over 5 million leva in profit.

He stated that in 2019 Demerdzhiev became a partner in a company that acquired over 450 acres of agricultural land in the Plovdiv region. According to him, the scheme also involved individuals from the Ministry of Agriculture, without whose assistance it “could not have worked“.

Hamid also claims that Demerdzhiev carried out fictitious transactions in order to avoid tax liabilities and conceal actual ownership. As an example, he cited data from a declaration to the KPKONPI, according to which in 2020 Demerdzhiev acquired a Porsche car worth 1,795 leva.

“This morning Mr. Demerdzhiev told me that it was getting very interesting. So far we have only seen fireworks“, said Hamid.

Referring to a report from the Property Register, the MP said that individuals and companies controlled by the Demerdzhievi family own a total of 411 real estate properties. Seven of them are apartments, and the rest are construction sites and agricultural land.

According to the data presented by him, the total material interest in the purchases made by individuals amounts to 368 thousand leva, and in the sales - to 352 thousand leva. In the companies controlled by the Demerdzhiev family, the value of purchases exceeds 16 million leva, and the total value of purchases and sales in recent years is over 26 million leva.

Hamid emphasized that the DPS has already collected the necessary information and documentation, which will be provided to the prosecutor's office for verification.

At the moment, there is no publicly presented position of Ivan Demerdzhiev on the allegations made by Hamid Hamid.