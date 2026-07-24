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Trucks over 12 tons will be stopped on key highways on Friday and Sunday

Trucks over 12 tons will be stopped on key highways on Friday and Sunday

During these time windows, drivers of heavy goods vehicles traveling to and from Burgas can use the Sub-Balkan Highway (I-6) as an alternative route

Jul 24, 2026 10:21 34

Trucks over 12 tons will be stopped on key highways on Friday and Sunday - 1
Maria Atanasova Maria Atanasova Author at Fakti.bg

The Road Agency is introducing temporary restrictions on the movement of heavy goods vehicles over 12 tons on the "Thrace" and "Struma" highways, as well as on other key arterial roads.

The change is being undertaken to increase safety, facilitate traffic and prevent accidents during intensive travel to the Black Sea coast and our southern border. The truck restrictions will apply during the following hours:

Friday (July 24): 4:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

Sunday (July 26): 3:30 PM to 10:00 PM.

During these time windows, heavy truck drivers traveling to and from Burgas can use the Sub-Balkan Highway (I-6) as an alternative route. The measure does not affect trucks performing public passenger transportation, as well as those transporting dangerous goods (ADR), live animals, perishable foods under temperature control, specialized carcass trucks and vehicles of road maintenance companies.


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