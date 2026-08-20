Gabriela Rumenova: Restaurants with two or more stars are required to maintain POS terminals

Restaurants and entertainment establishments categorized with two or more stars are required to maintain POS terminals in their facilities, the founder of the online platform “We, the consumers” recalled on Bulgaria ON AIR television Gabriela Rumenova.

This is regulated in the Tourism Act, and the provision is effective from March 1, 2024.

However, for other commercial establishments, there is no obligation to provide cashless payments.

“If merchants in stores require their customers to shop over a certain amount in order to pay by card, this is not a violation of a mandatory provision of the legislation.

However, such a practice is not fair to consumers from the point of view of the fact that if such information is not provided in advance, the consumer reaches the checkout and understands this condition at the moment he takes the goods – they are his in his mind, and he must make a quick decision whether to buy them or leave them, after he has already wasted time queuing.”, commented Rumenova.

She expressed the opinion that in a prominent place in the store, upon entering, the consumer should be able to see that there is such a restriction. Otherwise, the clientele may add an otherwise unforeseen product for purchase at the last minute in order to reach the minimum amount for card payment. Or it may turn out that he has only wasted his time waiting, will leave all the products and leave.

In the studio of “Bulgaria Sutra“ Gabriela Rumenova also drew attention to the fact that in the kiosks for cooked food along the coastal promenades the price is announced for 100 grams, in accordance with the requirements of the law. When tourists compare prices with those in restaurants, they should not fail to take this into account, so as not to be unpleasantly surprised by the final amount.

For example, dishes such as stuffed peppers, Slavic casserole, fried zucchini, casserole, etc. with prices of 1.30-1.40 euros per 100 grams, in the size of a restaurant portion will cost about 4 euros.