UDF: Andrey Gyurov will not receive our support in any way

If GERB nominates its candidacy for president, UDF will support them. This was stated in the studio of "The Day Begins" on BNT by the party chairman Iliya Lazarov. The formation will not nominate its candidate-presidential pair, he added:

Iliya Lazarov, UDF Chairman: "For the presidential elections, it depends on the GERB colleagues. Whether they nominate their candidacy. If they nominate their candidacy, I can say from now on that we will categorically support it. We have no claims for the vice-presidential seat. Because we believe that the vice-presidential position should be someone who will bring additional support to this candidate-presidential pair."

Andrei Gyurov will not receive the support of the UDF in any way, Iliya Lazarov was categorical, even if GERB stood behind him.

"We are a coalition within this parliament. And we are a coalition with GERB on a given issue, but we have no commitment to support foreign candidates. So if GERB decides to support Gyurov, that is their right. But we will not support them. Gyurov does not meet the requirements."

The chairman of the UDF described as correct the initiative of "Progressive Bulgaria" to return to the old order, in which the president appoints the acting prime minister.

For Iliya Lazarov, the presidential institution is an "insurance policy" of the state in moments of crisis:

"We are in a very difficult period of international crisis. This is my specialty. We have two crises on both sides. The Northern Ukrainian crisis, the Russian-Ukrainian war and we have the war in the Persian Gulf. Both are entering a very complex phase of their development. In practice, the United States is losing the Gulf war strategically. Very seriously. Because they do not have, they cannot move on to the next stage of the implementation of their plan - that is, to bring in ground forces to complete the entire operation. They need to bring in 200-300 thousand people in order to be able to stabilize what they have achieved. They are not ready to do this. They are not ready to make sacrifices. And we are entering an endless conflict. Bulgaria is very close to this zone. Bulgaria is also very close to the zone in which the Russian-Ukrainian conflict is. It is very important. That's why I'm telling you, the president's personality is not to go and take pictures at various summits, but he should be a person who knows international politics and knows how to react in crises."

The SDS will be a constructive opposition in the new political season, its chairman also said.

Regarding the election of a new Supreme Judicial Council, Lazarov explained that a possible decision to support candidacies will be discussed within the framework of the GERB-SDS coalition.

"Blank support is never given. When all the specifics are seen, then we can talk. This yes, this no. And what will you ask for? It's not a question of a request. It's not a question of bargaining. It's a question of principles. What will they offer, how will they offer it and what will be the tone and the way in which it will be done. It depends on that."