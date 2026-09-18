Minister Vassilev: In the era of AI, the responsibility behind every word and action belongs to people

Bulgaria adheres to one idea - digital transformation must put people first. Technology is a tool for progress, and trust is the foundation on which it stands. That is why free, diverse and responsible media are so important for the strength of democratic societies. This was said by the Minister of Innovation and Digital Transformation Ivan Vassilev during the 13th annual meeting of the Black Sea Broadcasting Regulators Forum (BRAF), which is taking place in Sofia. The international meeting is hosted by the Council for Electronic Media.

In front of media experts from eight countries, the minister noted that in the era of artificial intelligence, which we all use in our daily lives and work, the responsibility behind every word or every action belongs to people. “We are called upon to protect this responsibility“, said Vassilev.

According to him, the task is to build an environment in which innovations serve people with the advancement of technology. “This means clear rules, protection of fundamental rights and a high level of public trust“, the minister added, specifying that in the new world of artificial intelligence, rules alone cannot protect citizens. “We need a close partnership between the government, regulators, the media, the technology sector, universities and civil society“, Vassilev also said.

The digital world has no borders - information, platforms and technologies are global. “The same applies to the problems they bring. That is why international dialogue is useful and necessary. This is the true value of this forum, where we can exchange positions, experience and solutions that work“, noted Vassilev.

He emphasized that we must strive for higher goals than just following technological changes. “It is necessary to put people first in the digital and media environment“, added the minister.

During the forum, international experts from BRAF also discussed how artificial intelligence is changing the creation, moderation and distribution of content, what is the future of media regulation in a world driven by artificial intelligence, etc.