Yellow code for storms and hail in 6 regions on Wednesday

Yellow Code for storms and hail for 6 areas on Wednesday

A slight drop in temperatures and intense precipitation break the August heat in Bulgaria.

Sofia, August 25, 2026 – The weather in Bulgaria on August 26 (Wednesday) will undergo a sharp change, as the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) officially announced a yellow code for dangerous meteorological phenomena. According to current data from forecasters published on the official website of the media Nova.bg (https://nova.bg/news/view/2026/08/25/548947/), the warning for intense rainfall, powerful thunderstorms and hail is in effect for six regions in the country.

After the prolonged heat, the passing cold atmospheric front will lead to a temporary decrease in temperatures, but also to serious destabilization of air masses.

Where will it rain the most: Forecast by region

In the first half of the day, sunny weather will prevail over most of the country, with the first cumulonimbus rain processes starting in Northeastern Bulgaria in the early morning hours, the forecasters on duty from NIMH-Varna informed Radio Shumen of the Bulgarian National Radio. (https://bnrnews.bg/shumen/post/518940/vremeto-prez-novata-sedmitsa).

Around and after noon, storm clouds will develop rapidly over Western and Central Bulgaria.

Intense precipitation: It is expected that in the Stara Planina and Rila-Rhodope regions, the amounts of rain will be significant for a short time.

It is expected that in the Stara Planina and Rila-Rhodope regions, the amounts of rain will be significant for a short time. Hail Hazard: Atmospheric conditions are extremely favorable for localized hail in the regions affected by the yellow code.

Atmospheric conditions are extremely favorable for localized hail in the regions affected by the yellow code. Wind: A moderate to strong wind will blow from the west-northwest, bringing in cooler air.

Temperature values for Wednesday, August 26

Despite the incoming cold, maximum temperatures in most of the interior of the country will remain summer – between 29° and 34° degrees.

София: Термометрите в столицата ще достигнат около 30° градуса.

Термометрите в столицата ще достигнат около 30° градуса. Планините: Времето ще бъде силно неустойчиво следобед. Максималната температура на височина 1200 метра ще е около 23° градуса, а на 2000 метра – около 17° градуса.

Какво ще бъде времето по Черноморието?

За разлика от вътрешността на България, българското крайбрежие остава относително защитено от тежките летни бури. По Черноморието денят ще започне с предимно слънчево време.

След обяд облачността ще се увеличи, но вероятността за валежи е минимална. Вятърът първоначално ще бъде от изток-югоизток, но до края на деня ще се ориентира от запад-северозапад, внасяйки леко разхлаждане. Максималните температури по морския бряг ще варират между 27° и 29° градуса, а температурата на морската вода ще остане изключително приятна за плаж – 25°-26° градуса. Вълнението на морето ще бъде умерено, около 3 бала.

Гражданите в районите с жълт код се съветват да бъдат внимателни при пътувания и да избягват открити пространства по време на гръмотевична дейност.