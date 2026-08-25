Important news in FAKTI on 25.08.2026

Andrei Gyurov wants the authorities to name the politicians who participated in Iran's hybrid

"Traditionally good relations" with Iran, which we learned about from Prime Minister Radev, seem not to have prevented the Islamic Republic from carrying out a "hybrid operation" against Bulgaria. This was announced to us by the Minister of Defense", former acting Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov commented on his Facebook profile.

Ivaylo Mirchev: We will have two strong candidates in the presidential elections

The co-chairman of “Yes, Bulgaria“ and MP from “Democratic Bulgaria“ Ivaylo Mirchev announced on the sidelines of the National Assembly that the coalition will nominate two strong candidates for the upcoming presidential elections, highlighting the name of Andrey Gyurov. In parallel, the leaders of the right-wing parties sharply criticized the adopted management program of the government of “Progressive Bulgaria“, led by Prime Minister Rumen Radev, emphasizing the lack of a clear geopolitical direction, the problems in healthcare and the lack of reforms in the services.

Due to the lack of "Civil Responsibility" for ambulances Katya Ivkova dismissed one deputy minister and two directors of directorates in the Ministry of Health

Health Minister Katya Ivkova dismissed one of her deputies and two directors of directorates in the department.

They choose the route of the Ruse - Kardzhali highway

The route of the future highway between Ruse and Kardzhali should be finally chosen by the end of November this year, BTA reports. The new infrastructure project is expected to solve the long-standing problem of heavy traffic in the Rhodope city by providing the necessary ring road and directing transit vehicles directly to the "Makaza" border crossing.