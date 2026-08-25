The route of the Ruse - Kardzhali highway is being chosen

The route of the future highway between Ruse and Kardzhali should be finally selected by the end of November this year, BTA reports. The new infrastructure project is expected to solve the long-standing problem with heavy traffic in the Rhodope city by providing the necessary ring road and directing transit vehicles directly to the "Makaza" border crossing.

During a working meeting with the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Ivan Shishkov, the regional governor of Kardzhali Biser Nikolov received assurances to accelerate the procedures. The state is considering attracting a concessionaire as the most suitable option for the implementation of the large-scale project, which will receive priority status.

Biser Nikolov: "The route needs to be specified. By the end of November, the minister said that in all likelihood this will be clarified how to do it and from there on, a concessionaire will be selected as the best option for the moment"

Preliminary plans foresee the actual construction of the Ruse - Makaza highway to begin in November 2027. According to the regional governor, this will guarantee the much-desired ring road of Kardzhali, which will seriously ease the transport network in the region. Until the start of the actual construction, however, the local authorities will seek urgent short-term solutions for the heavy traffic.

Due to the increased passenger flow to Greece, the streets in the Rhodope city are taking on a huge number of transiting cars. Despite the prospect of a new highway, the regional administration is continuing interdepartmental talks with various institutions. The main goal of these meetings is to find a quick and effective option that will take over the load until the new road route is fully completed.