Search continues for man in Peshtera after flood

Rescue teams are renewing the large-scale operation to search for the 58-year-old man who disappeared during the floods in the town of Peshtera. The man was swept away by the rising waters of the Stara Reka River on Monday evening, after he showed exceptional heroism and managed to push his wife and child to safety in their family home.

According to the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Pazardzhik, the operation is taking place along the river in the direction of the villages of Byaga and Isperihovo. Dozens of police officers, firefighters, mountain rescuers and volunteers are participating in the operation, using tracking dogs and specialized drones with thermal cameras. The situation remains complicated by the huge mudslides, accumulated rock masses and fallen trees, carried from the mountain watershed.

Disasters in the country: Situation in Peshtera and Batak

Partial state of emergency: The mayor of Peshtera announced emergency measures due to the serious infrastructure damage in the “Lukovitsa“ neighborhood. More than 16 properties in the area are flooded, and emergency crews are clearing the streets with heavy equipment.

The mayor of Peshtera announced emergency measures due to the serious infrastructure damage in the “Lukovitsa“ neighborhood. More than 16 properties in the area are flooded, and emergency crews are clearing the streets with heavy equipment. Road Blockade: The key road Peshtera - Batak remains completely closed to traffic. The tidal wave has knocked out the guardrails and compromised the asphalt pavement. Today, experts from the Regional Road Administration will inspect the road for undermining.

The key road Peshtera - Batak remains completely closed to traffic. The tidal wave has knocked out the guardrails and compromised the asphalt pavement. Today, experts from the Regional Road Administration will inspect the road for undermining. Alternative route: Traffic is diverted along a bypass route: the Varvara village gorge – Kostandovo station – Rakitovo – Batak. The road is passable for cars.

Traffic is diverted along a bypass route: the Varvara village gorge – Kostandovo station – Rakitovo – Batak. The road is passable for cars. Assistance for the victims: Teams of the Social Assistance Agency begin visiting the affected properties to assess the damage and provide financial support to the families.

The authorities categorically denied rumors about a controlled release of hydrotechnical facilities, confirming that the dams in the Pazardzhik region have sufficient free volume. The disaster was caused entirely by intense local rainfall and the sudden water catchment from the Batashki ridge. As of this morning, river levels in the region are already normalizing.