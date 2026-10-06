"Trend": At the beginning of the election campaign: Yotova-Vulchev with nearly 48%, Gyurov-Kandev are second with 24.6%

For two-thirds of Bulgarians (66%) the upcoming presidential and vice-presidential elections are important, with 29% defining them as very important, and 37% as rather important. This is clear from a study by "Trend".

38% of adult Bulgarian citizens living in the country (a little over 2 million people) declare that they will certainly exercise their right to vote on October 25. 20% are still hesitating whether to vote.

The presidential candidate pair Yotova-Vulchev receives the support of 47.8% of those who said they would vote. 24.6% would vote for Gyurov-Kandev, and in third place are the candidates of “Vazrazhdane“ Kostadinov-Volgin with 9.7% of the votes. The MECH candidates Vassilev-Manov enjoy the support of 4.6%, and Mihaylov-Mateeva from “Velicie“ occupy fifth position with 2.4%. Sixth place is for Hristanov-Cherkezova with 1.9%.

In the last month, we have not registered any serious dynamics in the electoral picture. “Progressive Bulgaria“ remains the leader, enjoying the support of 40.8% of voters. Second position is occupied by GERB with 14.2%. In third and fourth place are PP and DB with 7.6 and 6.5 respectively of all those who stated that they would vote in the next parliamentary elections. DPS remains with the support of 6.2%, and “Vazrazhdane“ with 5.7%. Close to the edge of the parliamentary barrier are MECH (3.8%) and BSP (3.6%). They are followed by Velichie with 2.7% and Siyanie with 2.2%.

Research sheet

The “Trend“ study was commissioned by “24 Chasa“. It is dedicated to public attitudes towards the upcoming presidential elections. The study was conducted between September 26 and October 2, 2026 through a direct semi-standardized “face-to-face“ interview with a tablet among 1003 people aged 18+.