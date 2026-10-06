Weather forecast: Prof. Georgi Rachev predicts rain and cooling from Friday

Warm and sunny weather will last until Friday inclusive, but then a change with lower temperatures, more cloudiness and precipitation is expected. This is predicted by climatologist Prof. Georgi Rachev.

The mornings will remain cold, with frost and fog possible in places. During the day, temperatures will be pleasant, and the air – clean. In Sofia, values of about 24-25 degrees are expected until Friday.

The precipitation will start from the west

„This weather will last until Friday inclusive. And on Saturday we are waiting for a longer period of slightly cooler weather. It won't be that cold, but the difference between the temperatures in the morning and afternoon will be smaller, and it will be humid“, explained Prof. Rachev.

The change is related to processes that are developing over Western Europe. After the heavy rainfall in the region of Catalonia and Barcelona, the rain zone will gradually move east and is expected to reach the Balkans.

On Friday until noon, the weather will remain pleasant. Then the cloudiness will increase and precipitation will begin from the west. In the following days, the rain will gradually cover the eastern regions of the country.

“It's high time it rained, and quite well“, commented the climatologist.

According to him, the precipitation is particularly necessary due to the ongoing drought in the country. “Given that it is the beginning of October, 24-25 degrees is very, very nice. There is nothing more to ask for“, said Prof. Rachev about the expected temperatures in Sofia.

Call for attention due to fires

Prof. Rachev also commented on the danger of fires against the backdrop of the dry weather. He called on people to temporarily not light fires outdoors, pointing to the fire near Gorno Lukovo, which has also spread to Greek territory.

“For now, do not light fires outdoors for a few days. There is no point“, said the climatologist.

He also explained that fog, under certain conditions, can retain and accumulate pollutants near the earth's surface. “The fog dissolves all these pollutants that are in the air“, pointed out Prof. Rachev.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg