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Search for 7-year-old child missing in sea near Sozopol

Search for 7-year-old child missing in sea near Sozopol

The search also includes a drone from the Polish water rescue organization Baltic Rescue, which is surveying the area from the air

Aug 26, 2026 11:30 53

Search for 7-year-old child missing in sea near Sozopol - 1
Maria Atanasova Maria Atanasova Author at Fakti.bg

A search is underway for a 7-year-old child who disappeared in the water on the “Harmani“ beach in Sozopol. His tracks were lost around 7 p.m. last night in the central part of the beach.

The large-scale operation involves police, "Border Police", divers and rescuers. The bathing area is closed, and the water surface is constantly monitored.

The search also includes a drone from the Polish water rescue organization Baltic Rescue, which is surveying the area from the air. The operation to search for the child continues.


Bulgaria