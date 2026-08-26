Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev resigned from the post of Chief State Health Inspector. As reasons, he cites reaching retirement age and his disagreement with the prepared reform in state health control.

"I respect the professional path of Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev. He has serious experience and contribution to the system. No one disputes this“, said the Minister of Health Katya Ivkova, quoted by Nova TV. She added that his statement contains not only a personal decision, but also a public assessment that the current model is working effectively and that the reform will complicate the system. The Ministry is obliged to respond to this thesis with facts, said Ivkova.

The statement of the Minister of Health also states:

„Assoc. Prof. Kunchev has been the Chief State Health Inspector since 2011. By law, he organizes, coordinates and manages the state health control and surveillance of infectious diseases in the country. This does not mean that he bears personal responsibility for every problem in hospitals. However, it means that the results in the field of surveillance of infectious diseases, the anti-epidemic regime and infection control cannot be separated from the management responsibility of this position.“

In response to the claim that the system is working relatively stably, Minister Ivkova points to OECD data. The organization warns that the low number of reported hospital infections in Bulgaria is probably also due to incomplete reporting. Less than 30% of the surveyed Bulgarian hospitals participate in national or regional networks for surveillance of certain infections. The data also shows 0.98 infection prevention and control specialists per 250 hospital beds, compared to a European median of 1.25. Disinfectant is available next to the bed in 27.3% of hospital beds, compared to a European median of 49.2%.

“These facts are not mentioned to belittle the contribution of Assoc. Prof. Kunchev. They are the necessary context when it is claimed that the model is stable and does not need to be changed“, states Katya Ivkova.

The minister is also examining the case of fake health cards on the Black Sea coast. After the case became public during her mandate, she requested information from the three RHIs on the Black Sea coast. RHI - Varna confirmed the received signal and initiated pre-trial proceedings.

„This is not a reason for personal accusations, but evidence of the need for linked registers, electronic traceability and more secure verification of documents. Information is also expected from RHI Burgas. In his application, Assoc. Prof. Kunchev also indicated over 230 vacant positions in RHI and national centers. This fact does not prove that the system is stable. It shows a personnel and organizational problem that cannot be solved only by deleting vacant positions", the press release of the department also states.

Therefore, they believe that the reform does not close the regional health control. The 28 territorial structures, local teams, inspectors, laboratories and on-site response are preserved. Duplicative administrative activities are being consolidated, uniform rules and electronic traceability are being introduced, and the opportunity is being created for resources to be directed where they are needed.

“I respect Assoc. Prof. Kunchev's decision to resign and I thank him for his work. However, his resignation does not cancel the identified problems and cannot be a verdict on the reform. It is his right to make a personal decision. My responsibility as a minister is to make decisions for the system. The reform will be carried out carefully and in stages. Not against the people in the RHI, but so that they have better support, more resources and stronger control on the ground“, said Minister Ivkova.