13 teams are extinguishing the fire near Gorno Lukovo, which has entered Greece

The large fire near the Ivaylovgrad village of Gorno Lukovo has spread to Greek territory. The fire has covered between 1000 and 1500 acres of dry grass, bushes and deciduous forest, the regional administration in Haskovo and BTA report.

Due to the fire, the mayor of Ivaylovgrad Diana Ovcharova has declared a partial state of emergency. 13 teams of the fire departments from Ivaylovgrad, Lyubimets and Harmanli, as well as the volunteer formation of the municipality, are working on the Bulgarian side. A bulldozer is making clearings to limit the spread of the flames.

Two helicopters, including a “Cougar“ of the Air Force, have been involved in extinguishing the fire. It took off from the Krumovo air base at 16:47 and was sent to assist ground teams. Ten firefighting teams are involved on the Greek side.

Strong wind complicates extinguishing

The situation remains dynamic due to the difficult-to-access terrain and the wind, which is changing its direction. According to data cited by BTA, the work on Greek territory is further complicated by the burning in a coniferous massif.

As of the last report, there is no immediate danger to nearby settlements. The deputy mayor of Ivaylovgrad stated:

„There is currently no danger to the population in nearby settlements.“

The teams continue to work in the field while the situation along the border is being monitored.

Sources: Nova, BTA, BNT