Velislava Petrova to visit the Netherlands

Minister of Foreign Affairs Velislava Petrova will visit the Netherlands on October 5. In The Hague, she will hold a meeting with the country's Minister of Foreign Affairs Tom Berendsen.

The program also includes a conversation with the Secretary General of the Permanent Court of Arbitration, Dr. Marcin Čepelak. On behalf of Bulgaria, Petrova will present a handmade oak lectern, the work of the National High School of Applied Arts “Trevna School“ in Tryavna.

Bulgarian donation to the Peace Palace

The lectern will complement the collection of the Peace Palace in The Hague, where the Permanent Court of Arbitration is housed. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs defines the donation as an expression of Bulgaria's consistent commitment to international law and the peaceful resolution of disputes.

„The donation is an expression of Bulgaria's consistent commitment to international law and the peaceful resolution of disputes“, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' statement states.

The Permanent Court of Arbitration is defined as the oldest and most active international court.

Talks on diplomatic training and connectivity

Petrova's visit also includes a meeting at the Netherlands Institute for International Affairs “Clingendael“. Topics will include diplomatic training, institutional cooperation and connectivity.

Sources: DarikNews