Over 1,000 citizens have sought free legal aid since the beginning of the year

Over 1,000 citizens have submitted applications for free legal aid since the beginning of 2026 to date. During the same period, the National Legal Aid Bureau (NLAB) has reviewed and paid fees for 19,740 lawyer reports. October 4 marks 21 years since the promulgation of the Legal Aid Act. It created the mechanism through which the state provides access to legal protection to people who meet the conditions set out in the law and cannot pay for it themselves.

Who is entitled to free legal aid:

- people with low incomes or no income

- people receiving social benefits

- children

- people with disabilities

- victims of domestic and sexual violence and human trafficking

- foreigners and persons seeking international protection, as well as other groups defined by law.

More opportunities for access to a lawyer:

Today, 27 regional counseling centers at the bar associations operate in the country. In them, people with incomes up to the specified poverty line can receive free consultation from a lawyer.

Since 2013, the National Legal Aid Hotline has also been operating - 0700 18 250, on which lawyers provide consultations every working day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Special protection is also provided for unaccompanied children who have sought international protection in Bulgaria. For them, legal aid is mandatory, and the NBPP appoints a lawyer to represent the child.

Legal aid does not only mean a lawyer in the courtroom. It can include consultation, preparation of documents for filing a case or for administrative proceedings, representation outside of court, procedural representation and legal assistance during detention.

Assistance is provided by lawyers registered in the National Register for Legal Aid. The National Legal Aid Bureau directs and coordinates the activities, provides legal aid in cases provided for by law and pays the lawyers' fees. The Minister of Justice is responsible for state policy in this area, and the Bar Councils organize the provision of assistance locally.