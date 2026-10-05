Traffic police launch campaign against distracted driving

Traffic police have launched a nationwide campaign against distracted driving. The checks are part of ROADPOL's international campaign "Focus on the Road", which is taking place from October 5 to 11.

The goal is to reduce accidents caused by lack of concentration. Distraction is among the leading factors for serious road accidents in Europe.

Mobile phones are among the main violations

Police teams will monitor actions that distract drivers from the road. Among the main violations is the use of a mobile phone while driving.

The control will cover roads throughout the country. The campaign is part of a coordinated international operation by ROADPOL aimed at increasing safety and reducing risky behavior behind the wheel.

„Focus on the Road“

The campaign emphasizes the need for drivers to maintain concentration throughout the journey. Traffic police will check for violations that can lead to distraction and serious accidents.

Sources: BNT