Road conditions: restrictions on highways and traffic at the border

The road conditions in the country are normal, but a number of restrictions are in effect on highways and main road routes due to repairs, maintenance and securing of sections. On the “Trakia“ motorway, the speed is limited to 100 km/h at Muhovo and in sections in the Pazardzhik and Stara Zagora districts. Near Burgas, traffic is limited to 80 km/h due to the laying of road markings.

On the “Hemus“ motorway, between the first and eighth kilometers in the direction of Varna, a speed limit of 90 km/h has been introduced, with trucks over 12 tons moving only in the emergency lane. At the “Topli Dol“ tunnel, traffic is organized with two lanes in each direction. In Shumen district, traffic in the direction of Sofia between the 350th and 363rd kilometers is carried out in two directions in the lane to Varna.

On the „Maritsa“ motorway in the direction of the „Kapitan Andreevo“ border checkpoint, in several places the traffic is in one lane and limited to 50 km/h due to repairs to expansion joints and bridge facilities. The „Black Sea“ motorway and the „Europe“ motorway are without restrictions.

Intensive traffic to Turkey

Traffic on the borders with Romania, Greece, Serbia and the Republic of North Macedonia is normal. The General Directorate of the „Border Police“ reports:

„Traffic is intensive at the „Kapitan Andreevo“ border checkpoint and the "Lesovo" border checkpoint at the exit for trucks.

Passengers and minibuses up to 3.5 tons are allowed through "Makaza", "Zlatograd", "Rudozem" and "Ivaylovgrad". Buses and trucks also pass through "Kulata", "Ilinden" and "Kapitan Petko Voivoda". Ferries at Oryahovo-Beket and Svishtov-Zimnich remain temporarily suspended due to the low level of the Danube.

Wind in the high parts of the mountains

In the mountains, mostly sunny weather is expected with temporary increases in cloudiness. A strong northerly wind will blow on the high peaks. The maximum temperature will be about 11 degrees at 1200 meters and about 4 degrees at 2000 meters. Conditions are more suitable in the lower parts, while winter equipment and increased caution are required on the high routes.

The passes “Vrbishki“, “Dyulinski“, “Zlatishki“ and “Pamporovo“ are closed. There are restrictions for heavy goods vehicles on „Aitoski“, „Vratnik“, „Petrohan“, „Tvardishki“ and „Shipka“.

Fire department and traffic police with new reports

In one day, fire department units responded to 184 signals and extinguished 146 fires. In 27 of them, direct material damage was caused, and in 119 there was no material damage. 29 rescue activities and assistance operations were carried out, and one person was injured in the fires.

In 18 serious accidents, one person died and 25 people were injured. In Sofia, one serious and 21 minor accidents were reported, in which one person was injured. Since the beginning of the year, 374 people have died and 6,470 have been injured in 5,223 road accidents.

Sources: BTA, BNR