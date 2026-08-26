The NRA knew about the silencer from "Dragalevtsi" since 2023.

The company, owner of the powerful silencer, found in the capital's "Dragalevtsi" district, was subject to an audit by the National Revenue Agency back in 2023. At that time, the tax authorities refused to recognize a VAT tax credit for the device in question. This was announced by the NRA for Nova TV.

However, in the documents checked by the revenue agency, the equipment did not appear as a "silencer". It was described as a "mobile transmitting device, which may be used by companies carrying out security activities".

This is a device model SVJ-500. After the audit, the NRA did not recognize the tax credit for him. The revenue agency's actions were subsequently confirmed by a final decision of the Supreme Administrative Court.

The new details come days after the National Agency for National Security and Defense, the Communications Regulatory Commission and the Directorate of Internal Affairs located and neutralized a powerful jammer in a tightly guarded complex in “Dragalevtsi“. It was reported that the device was suppressing GPS frequencies on the territory of Sofia.

In front of NOVA, the chairman of the Communications Regulatory Commission, Ivan Dimitrov, explained that the signal that led to the actions of the institutions was related to a problem with the normal functioning of a frequency used for GPS coordination.

“What happened on Friday is in connection with a signal filed about a difficulty or problem with the normal functioning of one of the frequencies, which is for GPS coordination. In my opinion, this is a crime“, he said.

The CRC emphasizes that the use of such jamming devices by private individuals is prohibited according to both Bulgarian and European rules.

“When such facilities are used, they are used under a very specific regime, only by services and structures that have the legal permission“, the chairman of the regulator pointed out.

He also explained why detecting such equipment can be difficult. The jammer can be registered and localized while it is working. After it is turned off, it stops generating electromagnetic waves and can no longer be detected by the measuring equipment used.

The CRC does not disclose how long the device found in “Dragalevtsi“ was in operation, who the persons were associated with its use, and what their motives were. The reason is the ongoing pre-trial proceedings, and this information is part of the investigative secret.

Meanwhile, the co-chairman of “Yes, Bulgaria“ and a deputy from the parliamentary group of the DB Ivaylo Mirchev accused the state institutions of neglecting the case. “We have clear documents that a company close to Ami, Taki and Belingata purchased this equipment from a Bulgarian arms company. After purchasing it, there was an inspection by the National Revenue Agency, which discovered irregularities. After that, the Supreme Administrative Court was also notified. The big question is why the National Revenue Agency has been inactive on this issue“, said Mirchev.

The National Revenue Agency only confirms the data related to the audit carried out by the agency and the denied tax credit. According to the information from the revenue administration, the device was described in the invoices as a mobile transmission device, and the actions taken by the NRA were finally confirmed by the Supreme Administrative Court.

DANS refused to comment on the new circumstances, arguing that the case is under pre-trial proceedings.