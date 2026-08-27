Adopted on first reading: 1/3 of all director positions in public companies must be held by women

At least 33% of all director positions in the management bodies of public companies must be held by women. This is provided for by changes to the Law on Equality between Women and Men, adopted on first reading by the National Assembly. Only “Vazrazhdane“ voted against.

With the changes, Bulgarian legislation is brought into line with European legislation in terms of improving the gender balance among directors of companies registered on the stock exchange.

It is envisaged that when submitting corporate governance declarations, public companies will provide information on the number of women and men in the composition of their management bodies. The Financial Supervision Commission (FSC) will publish on its website a list of companies that meet the goal set out in the law.