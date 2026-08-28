Yordan Bozhilov: NATO is transforming

Europe must take greater responsibility for its own security, and the United States (US) will probably reduce its military presence on the Old Continent. This is one of the main issues against the backdrop of the review of US military forces deployed in Europe being prepared by the US administration.

The topic was commented on in the studio of "The Day Begins" on BNT by Yordan Bozhilov, former Deputy Minister of Defense, and Lyubomir Kyuchukov, diplomat and former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

According to Yordan Bozhilov, NATO is heading towards a serious transformation, defined as "NATO 3.0". It envisages European countries taking on a greater share of responsibility for the continent's security, while the US commitment is gradually reduced.

This, according to Bozhilov, could mean fewer American servicemen in Europe and changes to the Alliance's command and general structures.

The transformation is taking place against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine, deteriorating relations between Europe and Russia, and the return of a number of principles characteristic of the Cold War period.

An important signal for Washington's future policy is also the meeting between US Deputy Secretary of Defense Colby and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. According to Kyuchukov, the talks show the direction in which the American concept for the future of the Alliance is developing.