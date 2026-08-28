The construction of Copenhagen Blvd., which everyone has been waiting for for 40 years, begins

“There is no person who lives in “Mladost“ and uses “Alexander Malinov” Boulevard every day and has not asked himself the question: when will there finally be a real alternative that will ease traffic? Today we took a step that everyone has been waiting for for 40 years - the first sod of the new section of “Copenhagen“ Boulevard. This was stated by Mayor Vasil Terziev.

“The design was extremely challenging, because complex routes pass under the terrain and a lot of joint work and coordination was required between the Sofia Municipality, “Sofia Water“ and “Toplofikatsiya Sofia“. I thank everyone for the good work they did so that construction could begin, the Sofia Mayor also said.

The construction site has already been opened and the actual implementation begins today, Terziev also said, handing over the official Protocol Sample No. 2 for the opening of the construction site and the start of the actual implementation of “Copenhagen“ Blvd. The implementation period is 350 calendar days.

The investment is 31.4 million euros. Part of the financing is provided through the targeted capital subsidy from the state budget, and the remaining necessary resources are provided by the Sofia Municipality. It is planned that the site will be included in the loan that is planned to be provided in order to free up these funds for other projects. The goal is to complete the section by the end of next year.

The new 1.4-kilometer road connects two of the largest metropolitan areas, which, despite their proximity, currently do not have a good transport connection with each other. The boulevard will provide better access between residential neighborhoods, the “Iskar“ refinery, business areas and the metro. It will also be a real alternative to the busy “Alexander Malinov“ Blvd., which is the main transport artery for the “Mladost“ district.

“The project for the construction of “Copenhagen“ Blvd. is one of the key infrastructure projects in the capital program of the Sofia Municipality. For us, this project combines all the main elements of modern urban infrastructure - roadways, a separate tram route, bike lanes and sidewalks, new lighting. It connects two large areas and provides important transport connectivity through public transport, including the metro,”- said Deputy Mayor for Construction Nikola Lyutov.

The history of the boulevard: from „Universiada“ to „Copenhagen“

The transport connection between „Druzhba“ and „Mladost“ was planned back in the 1980s. Then part of the tram line in „Druzhba“ was built. Initially, the boulevard was named „Universiada“, and later it was renamed „Copenhagen“. This was done by a decision of the Sofia Municipal Council in 2005.

In the period 2012 – In 2013, a part of the route was built in the “Druzhba“ district, which reaches “Tsarigradsko Shose“ Blvd. In 2018, the Sofia Municipal Council adopted an amendment to the detailed development plan for street regulation, which regulates the route of the boulevard from metro station 18 (“Mladost 3“) to “Tsarigradsko Shose“ Blvd. in the “Mladost“ district. Procedures for the expropriation of land in the district have also begun. The procedures for 49 land properties with a total area of 38,386 sq. m. have been completed.

According to the General Development Plan of the Sofia Municipality, “Kopenhagen“ Blvd. is part of the primary street network.

The boulevard has an important role for the Third City Ring

A four-lane boulevard with local lanes, a separate tram route, bicycle lanes and sidewalk areas with an accessible environment for people with disabilities will be built. The new 1.4 km long section starts from Samokovsko Shose St. at the overpass of Tsarigradsko Shose Blvd. and reaches Andrey Lyapchev Blvd., where the Mladost 3 metro station is located.

Main technical parameters of the project:

Length of the road route - 1.4 km

Tram route - 1.6 km (including a turnpike)

Cycle lanes – 1.4 km (two-way)

New sidewalks – 10,400 sq. m

New trees – 389 main route and 136 compensatory afforestation

1.4 km new sewerage network

Reconstruction of steel main water pipe F1200 - for the first time since 1987

Two new water pipes that will serve the adjacent buildings

The route is an important part of the main street network of Sofia and the associated rail public transport system. The boulevard plays a significant role for the Third City Ring, and its overall construction is of key importance for the eastern part of the capital.

A separate tram route with a length of 1. 6 km will be built, which will have a turning wheel to Blvd. “Andrei Lyapchev“. The development of tram transport is also of great importance, which will provide citizens with an alternative for moving between the two large areas, as well as a connection to the metro.

It is important to note that the bike path will connect with the one on “Samokovsko Shosse”, and the tram route will connect “Geo Milev”, “Druzhba” and “Mladost”, the mayor also pointed out.

In addition to the new 389 trees along the boulevard, it is planned to plant another 136 trees as compensatory afforestation.

The contractor of the site is DZZD “Project Copenhagen“.

Other projects on which the municipality continues to work are the rehabilitation of the tram track on “Knyaginya Maria Luiza” Blvd., the bridge on “Koloman” St. A new transport and communication solution is also planned for Gen. M. D. Skobelev Blvd., major repairs to Tintyava Blvd., Iztochna Tangenta Blvd., etc.