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A 69-year-old dealer was caught during a special operation in the capital's "Hristo Botev" district

A 69-year-old dealer was caught during a special operation in the capital's "Hristo Botev" district

She voluntarily handed over a box containing 30 polyethylene bags with plant matter, which according to her data is "herb"

Aug 28, 2026 15:53 45

A 69-year-old dealer was caught during a special operation in the capital's "Hristo Botev" district - 1
Maria Atanasova Maria Atanasova Author at Fakti.bg

A 69-year-old dealer was caught during a special operation in the capital's "Hristo Botev" district, the police announced.

On August 27, a check was carried out at an address in the district. The woman is known to law enforcement.

She voluntarily handed over a box containing 30 polyethylene bags with plant matter, which according to her data is "herb".

A working electronic scale, a mobile phone and numerous polyethylene bags were seized.

The woman has been detained. The materials are about to be reported to the prosecutor's office.


Bulgaria