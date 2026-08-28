A 69-year-old dealer was caught during a special operation in the capital's "Hristo Botev" district, the police announced.

On August 27, a check was carried out at an address in the district. The woman is known to law enforcement.

She voluntarily handed over a box containing 30 polyethylene bags with plant matter, which according to her data is "herb".

A working electronic scale, a mobile phone and numerous polyethylene bags were seized.

The woman has been detained. The materials are about to be reported to the prosecutor's office.