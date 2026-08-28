Cornelia Ninova: Rumen Radev showed his true face

Every day Radev shows his true face. Today he shattered his false image of a man of the people. They arrested a woman, an activist, the volunteer Gergana Petrova, just because she approached the deity without an ID card. This was stated by the leader of "Unruly Bulgaria" Cornelia Ninova and added:

What happened to the man who, before the elections, supposedly entered the village store, without security, concerned about the notebook with the versions of the poor? Where is the people's Skoda for photo shoots? How many cordons are already protecting Rumen Radev and from whom? From the people's love? Oligarchic budget, debts, privileges, guards, cordons, distribution of state assets, social freezer, harassment of the common man!

He lied to over a million Bulgarians that he was one of them. It is time for these people to see the truth. They want us to be silent. They want us to be afraid. They want us to listen. It will not happen! It will not! And we are becoming more and more. Do not bow your head before the arrogance, aggression, injustice, abuses and complacency of the creeping regime.