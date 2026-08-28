The court left in custody the new three accused of the murder in Plovdiv

The district court in Plovdiv left in custody the new three accused of the murder in Plovdiv - two boys aged 17 and one aged 15. The prosecutor's office requested that all three remain permanently in custody. The session is being held behind closed doors, Nova TV reported.

According to unofficial information, it became clear that one of the accused, through his lawyer, appealed the ruling of the supervising prosecutor to keep him in custody.

The new charges were reached after an analysis of video recordings and witness testimonies. An appointed expert examination also found stains of the victim's DNA on the clothes of the three. According to the prosecutor's office, there is sufficient evidence that they also participated in the beating and struck 37-year-old Georgi Kuzev from Krichim with their hands and feet.

The prosecutor's office will request permanent arrest for three more young men for the murder on Mladezhki Hill

Thus, the defendants in the fatal incident are now eight - six boys and two girls aged between 14 and 17. The first five are already facing the most severe measure of "detention in custody".

The charge against them is for intentional murder in complicity, committed in a particularly torturous manner and with particular cruelty.