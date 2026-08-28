Denkov on the arrest in Strumyani: Apparently someone is testing the Georgian scenario, but I believe that Bulgarians will not tolerate this

The former prime minister and current MP from "Continue the Change" acad. Nikolay Denkov also commented on the arrest of local activist and journalist Gergana Petrova, reports novini.bg.

"The old model called them "turkeys", fired them and appointed them instead of their bosses. And organized mudslinging attacks on the disobedient through the yellow media.

"The new model" raises the bar - just in case, arrests them arrested.

Apparently someone is testing the Georgian scenario, but I believe it did not happen to the people.

With all the propaganda and the captured state machine, Bulgarians are free people and will not tolerate this", he wrote on his Facebook profile.

We recall that Prime Minister Rumen Radev ordered an inspection of the Ministry of Interior and the National Security Service in this case. They specify that all circumstances will be clarified, including whether there was an excess of authority by either institution.

The Ministry of Interior has already announced that law enforcement agencies have been asked for assistance by NSO employees. According to their information, a woman tried to enter the area specially designated for journalists. She was asked several times to present an identity document and a journalist card. After she did not do so, NSO employees turned to the Ministry of Interior authorities for assistance and to guarantee safety.

She was forcibly taken to the district administration for identification. She was issued a warning protocol for disturbing public order, as well as a report under the Bulgarian Personal Documents Act, as she was not carrying any. She was then released.