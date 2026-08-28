The Navy found three more drones on the Black Sea coast (PHOTOS)

The Navy also carried out tasks today to scout and transport unmanned aerial vehicles and parts of them found in the waters of the Black Sea. This was announced by the Ministry of Defense, quoted by "Focus".

A specialized team from the Naval Base - Varna was activated following a signal for a drone-type unmanned aerial vehicle found 1 km north of the Shabla lighthouse. After conducting reconnaissance and identifying the drone as safe, it was transported to the base area.

Later in the day, a team from the Naval Base – Burgas identified and transported to the base the remains of unmanned aerial vehicles found in the area of the beach of the city of Chernomorets and on the beach "Bungalata" in the city of Ahtopol.

The servicemen acted after the order of the Chief of Defense and by order of the Commander of the Naval Forces.