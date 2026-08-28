Gyurov: An unasked question in Strumyani now leads to other questions

"After a PB MP explained to parliamentary journalists that he would indicate who could ask questions, today in Strumyani we witnessed the detention of a journalist, a civil activist, who wanted to ask a question." This was written by former acting prime minister Andrey Gyurov on Facebook, quoted by novini.bg.

In connection with the information about the detention of a citizen after Prime Minister Rumen Radev's visit to Strumyani, the Prime Minister ordered an investigation into the case at the Ministry of Interior and the National Security Service.

According to initial information, the detained woman was presented as a local journalist, which caused sharp reactions on social networks. This was followed by official information from the Ministry of Interior, stating that the woman had tried to enter the designated area for journalists, but had not presented either an identity card or a journalistic card. This forced the Ministry of Interior to seek assistance from NSO officers. The woman was detained and subsequently released.

Here is Andrey Gyurov's position on the case, published on his social network page:

"We should leave the issue of the legality and proportionality of these actions to the Minister of Interior. But it was obviously not about preventing a terrorist act, right?

We understand the inconvenience of hearing voices that do not please the authorities, but freedom and democracy are worth more. Don't you think, ladies and gentlemen in power?

One unasked question in Strumyani now leads to other questions. Here's one - aren't freedom and democracy worth more than political convenience?"