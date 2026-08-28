NSO on the arrest in Strumyani: The person demonstratively refused to cooperate, ignored the orders

In Strumyani, officers of the National Security Service (NSS) sought assistance from the Ministry of Interior authorities to establish the identity of a person who made repeated attempts to violate the guarded area in the immediate vicinity of a person guarded by the NSS during his visit.

This was announced by the NSS in connection with the detention of eco-activist Gergana Petrova at the end of the visit of Prime Minister Rumen Radev and three ministers in Strumyani, quoted by bTV.

After the demonstrative refusal to cooperate and disregard of legally regulated orders by the person, measures were taken to establish his identity by the Ministry of Interior authorities, in accordance with the legal order.

Earlier, the Council of Ministers announced that Prime Minister Rumen Radev had ordered an inspection of the case at the Ministry of Interior and NSS.

All circumstances will be clarified, including whether there was excess of authority by either institution. The incident did not occur in Radev's presence, the Council of Ministers clarified.