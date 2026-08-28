By order of Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev, Iliya Tuparov no longer holds the position of director of the ODMVR - Blagoevgrad, the Ministry of Interior announced, quoted by bTV.

The decision was made based on the actions of ODMVR employees – Blagoevgrad in Strumyani, where a woman was arrested today.

Eco-activist Gergana Petrova was detained today at the end of the visit of Prime Minister Rumen Radev and three ministers to Strumyani.

„The director did not report the case in a timely manner, and the reaction of the employees on the spot exceeded the necessary actions. Guaranteeing the rights and freedoms of Bulgarian citizens is a top priority for the Ministry of Internal Affairs”, are Demerdzhiev's reasons for removing the director of the ODMVR – Blagoevgrad.

Rumen Radev ordered an investigation into the case at the Ministry of Interior and the National Security Service.

The National Security Service (NSS) explained that in Strumyani, officers of the National Security Service (NSS) sought assistance from the Ministry of Interior authorities to establish the identity of a person who made repeated attempts to breach the guarded area.

The Ministry of Interior specified that Iliya Tuparov was temporarily reassigned to the position by order of the acting Minister of Interior Emil Dechev in the “Gyurov“ cabinet.