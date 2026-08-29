BFSA found over a ton of expired dairy products near Haskovo

Over a ton of expired dairy products were found by inspectors of the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA) during a joint inspection with representatives of other institutions at a dairy processing plant in the Haskovo region, the agency reported.

The inspection was carried out in connection with a received signal.

The quantities include 684.6 kg of butter spread, 276 kg of mozzarella and 200 kg of cottage cheese. The foods are being destroyed.

The business operator has been served with a prescription and an act of establishing an administrative violation (AUAN) is to be drawn up.