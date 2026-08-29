Fire broke out on Trakia Motorway near Pazardzhik

A fire broke out on the "Trakia" highway at about the 73rd kilometer. The fire is in the Pazardzhik region between the Kalugerovo and Tserovo junctions, near the village of Vinogradets.

The flames have reached the outer guardrail. The fire department was notified at 3:25 p.m. Grass and bushes are burning. Three fire brigade teams were sent to the scene. At 4:40 p.m., information was received that the fire had been localized.

The area covered by the fire has not been specified. Traffic on the highway is not restricted. The "Road Infrastructure" Agency does not report any changes in traffic patterns due to the fire.