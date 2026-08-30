Borisov: We will participate where we will win

GERB is not an Olympic organization. It is not an Olympic Committee and we must participate because we must participate. We will participate where we must be the first, said GERB leader Boyko Borisov during the party's National Conference.

He called on the party to be active where there is a chance to achieve success. According to him, GERB sees Iliyana Yotova as a strong candidate for president:

Boyko Borisov, Chairman of GERB: "Ms. Yotova fooled all politicians by going to "Panorama" and announcing her candidacy with an Initiative Committee. And forced "Progressive Bulgaria" to support her. Why didn't the PB nominate a candidate? We only have party candidates from some small parties that want to use the airwaves. There is still some time to think."

Boyko Borisov noted that the party has fulfilled its commitments and suffered its political damage, and now it must explain to the people what it was, what it will do and with whom it will do it.

„GERB was created to fight the BSP. And we entered a coalition with left-wing parties. But that was after a series of elections“, Borisov also said.

He said that the party must continue to combine new faces with people with experience.

„We are not expelling anyone from GERB. No one is unnecessary from GERB. Experience is something that no one can take away from you“, said the party leader.