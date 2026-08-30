The water in Strumyani remains unfit for drinking

The water from the water supply network in the villages of Strumyani, Ilindentsi, Mikrevo and Drakata in the municipality of Strumyani, as well as in the village of Ploski, Sandanski municipality, should still not be used for drinking and domestic purposes. This was announced by the RHI – Blagoevgrad after the inspections and sampling in the settlements affected by the torrential rains. The municipality of Strumyani also spread the news of the RHI.

In some settlements, the water supply has already been restored, but this does not mean that the water from the network is suitable for drinking and preparing food. The Regional Health Inspectorate will allow its use for drinking and domestic purposes only after receiving two consecutive test results that meet the requirements of Regulation No. 9 on the quality of water intended for drinking and domestic purposes.

On August 30, the Regional Health Inspectorate – Blagoevgrad carried out an inspection in the villages of Ilindentsi, Strumyani, Mikrevo and Drakata. At the time of the inspection, the water supply in Ilindentsi, Strumyani and Drakata had been restored through the network managed by „ViK“ EOOD – Blagoevgrad.

However, in Mikrevo, during an inspection at 10:40, it was found that the water supply was interrupted. According to an employee of the Strumyani municipality, the cause was a breakdown in the water supply network, and work is already underway to fix it, BGNES reported.

A water tanker with drinking water has been provided for the population of Strumyani, located in front of the city hall. The water for the tanker is supplied from Blagoevgrad – from the RP-Blagoevgrad point to “ViK“ EOOD – Blagoevgrad. Bottled drinking water has also been provided. Bottled water has also been provided to the residents of Ilindentsi, Mikrevo and Drakata.

The sampling is part of the measures taken after the torrential rains of August 24, which caused severe damage to the water supply infrastructure in the area.