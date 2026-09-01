The investigation into the murder of a young woman in the capital's Buxton district continues.

A 24-year-old Ukrainian citizen has been detained for the crime. The Sofia City Prosecutor's Office has already charged him with premeditated murder.

According to NOVA sources, the victim is a Japanese woman with whom he lived as a family, and Ukrainian flags with swastikas on them were found in the apartment.

According to initial information, the man regularly abused alcohol and also used drugs. At the moment, the leading version of the murder is a domestic scandal, Nova writes.