Delyan Dobrev: The only way for the trio "Gyurov, Kandev and I" to go to a runoff is for GERB not to nominate a candidate

The only way for the trio "Gyurov, Kandev and I" to go to a runoff is for GERB not to nominate a candidate. This was written on his Facebook page by former GERB MP Delyan Dobrev, quoted by "Focus".

Yesterday, former caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov and former Secretary General Georgi Kandev officially announced that they are entering the battle for the presidential elections under the slogan "Gyurov, Kandev and I" after months of speculation about their names. The two will be nominated by an Initiative Committee. Currently, parliamentary support for the tandem "Gyurov and Kandev" has been declared by the "Continuing Change" and the "Democratic Bulgaria" PG.

The other candidacy with party support is that of Iliyana Yotova. She will also be nominated by an Initiative Committee, but received the support of "Progressive Bulgaria" and the BSP. The "Renaissance" PG announced that they will nominate their own candidate, who will be a party candidate.

The GERB and MRF PGs have so far neither announced a candidacy nor declared support for any of the candidates. The question was whether GERB would support Gyurov's candidacy as a "right-wing candidate" who unites the right. A few days ago, Dobrev said that GERB should have its own candidate.

"If Gyurov is the right-wing unifier, no one from GERB will vote for him. There is no way we can make our people vote for Andrey Gyurov, he is not our type, he is an influencer", said a few days ago Delyan Dobrev, who left the executive committee of GERB of his own free will