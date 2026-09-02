Kyustendil Hospital attracts nurses with scholarships

The "Dr. Nikola Vasilev" Multi-Profile Hospital and the Kyustendil Municipality provide a monthly scholarship, in the amount of 405 euros, to 13 newly admitted students in the "Nursing" specialty at the Medical University in Sofia. After graduation, the nurses will be part of the hospital team and will work there for at least five years, BNT reported.

"The hospital is taking action to find young specialists - both doctors and nurses. As of this year, we have 13 nurses who are yet to begin their training. We provide them with a scholarship and then they must stay working at the hospital for five years. These five years, in fact, are separate from this one year, which is part of their training and they will also be on internship with you. That's right. The training is three years, they have one year of mandatory practical experience, after which they are obliged to stay and work in the medical institution for five years, explained Dimitar Stoilov, executive director of the "Dr. Nikola Vassilev" Hospital, Kyustendil.