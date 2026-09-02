Radev: In three and a half months, this government had to compensate for years of negligence and lack of courage for reforms

This week, the Recovery and Resilience Plan ended across the European Union. In just three and a half months, this government had to compensate for years of negligence and lack of courage for reforms in order to prevent the loss of huge funds for Bulgaria. The money provided for the fifth and sixth payments under the PVU are extremely important against the backdrop of the emptied treasury and the spent advance proceeds for 2026. This was said by Prime Minister Rumen Radev at the beginning of today's meeting of the Council of Ministers, quoted by Dariknews.bg.

The Prime Minister noted that the European Commission has allocated these funds in recognition of the strong political will and real actions of the government to establish the rule of law and fight corruption. He thanked Deputy Prime Minister Pekanov, the entire government and the majority MPs for the work done in a short time.

"Today we will drastically reduce product fees for electronic and electrical equipment - by an average of four times. With this, we are stopping the prevailing trend of solving waste management problems in one way - with higher fees and a greater burden on business and citizens. This is just the first step towards a complete change in the waste management system by creating a much stronger competitive environment and approaching the average European fees, which also leads to lower prices for citizens", said Radev.

These actions of ours in no way mean a reduction in environmental responsibility. Waste management should be measured not only by the amount of money collected, but by the result achieved. We will continue to monitor the market and work for a fair and efficient system that does not punish citizens and businesses for their own inefficiency, he explained.

Our priority also remains the improvement of transport connectivity as a guarantor of increased road safety and accelerated economic development of the regions, the Prime Minister also said.

He emphasized the "Hemus" highway, "Ruse - Veliko Tarnovo" highway and the Vidin - Montana expressway as part of the entire Vidin - Botevgrad road.