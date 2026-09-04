Regarding the defeatist statement of the Prime Minister today: The European Union outlived the Soviet Union. It will outlive Putin's regime too. This was written on his Facebook profile by the leader of "We continue the change" Assen Vassilev.

Earlier today, during a blitz control in parliament, Prime Minister Rumen Radev stated that Bulgaria stands by Germany in response to hybrid attacks, referring to the case of a drone intercepted at the Leipzig airport.

In response to a question from the second political force about the case, Radev described Russia's actions as reckless, but also raised the issue of a possible escalation in the use of long-range weapons.

"But isn't it a reckless act for leading European countries to send their long-range weapons, to attack thousands of kilometers deep into Russian territory? What can we expect? Will it stand by quietly or will it respond?", the Prime Minister asked.

"Europe can exist without Russia, but it will be difficult to exist for long against Russia,", the Prime Minister also said.