Archaeologists have discovered a unique gold signet ring in the Zlatograd region. It is believed that it belonged to a prominent Byzantine aristocrat.

The find is located in the private archaeological museum in Zlatograd.

“The museum's collection is replenished by archaeological expeditions, purchases and donations”, explained the owner of the museum, Alexander Mitushev.

Archaeologists make a connection with Perperikon.

”Zlatograd is in the westernmost part of the Achridus region, whose center was Perperikon. This is very important, because the ring of the sevasta Maria Skulena, as we have read, turns out to be from the 14th century. "We have data from 1338 about her husband, the sevast Skules, who was a large landowner in the Aegean region," explained Professor Nikolay Ovcharov.