Weather on September 6, 2026: Heat up to 36° on Sunday

The festive September 6, 2026 will bring true summer weather throughout Bulgaria. According to official data published by the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) on their website meteo.bg, on Sunday we are expecting mostly sunny and hot weather.

Temperature peak and wind

Maximum temperatures in the country will reach high values – between 31° and 36°, with around 31° forecast for the capital Sofia. The night before Sunday will be clear and quiet, but after midnight a moderate northwest wind will start to blow in Northwestern Bulgaria. During the day this wind will strengthen, reaching strong levels in the Danube Plain and the Upper Thracian Lowland. Atmospheric pressure will rise and remain slightly above average for the month.

Ideal conditions on the Black Sea coast and in the mountains

For all those who have chosen to spend their weekend at the seaside, the conditions will be excellent. Along the Black Sea coast it will be mostly sunny with temperatures between 27° and 31°. The water remains warm - around 25°, and the sea waves will be 2-3 balls. Sunny weather will also prevail in the mountains, with the maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters being around 25°C, and at 2000 meters around 17°C.

The information about the current forecast has been confirmed by the emissions of bntnews.bg and the regional bulletins of sinoptik.bg, which advise citizens to take into account the high UV index during the lunch hours. The new week will begin with a slight weakening of the wind and a continuation of the warm weather.