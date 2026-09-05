Nidal Algaffari: GERB seems to be giving up the presidential post

In recent years, we have had experience that the presidency has been given away to another political formation twice. GERB seems to be giving up this post and now it seems they are doing the same. This was said in the program "Offensive with Lyubo Ognyanov" by political PR expert Nidal Algaffari, commenting on the fact that Boyko Borisov's party has not yet nominated a presidential candidate for the elections on October 25.

As for the party's previous candidates - Tsetska Tsacheva and Anastas Gerdzhikov, the expert pointed out that both were good enough and capable, but were announced at the "last second". "When presidential elections are held, you need to have enough time for the teams around them to do everything in their power to present the candidate in the best possible way to the public. In countries that are a little more advanced than us, election campaigns start years earlier so that you can create a platform. It is very difficult at the last minute", he commented.

He added that he does not expect GERB to have a presidential candidacy. "The more they delay, the smaller the chances become and it will only be a battle for a runoff, and they don't need to come third, fourth or fifth,", Algaffari pointed out.

He said that he expects to see whether "Vazrazhdane" will nominate their candidate for the presidential elections on October 25. According to him, then there will already be a real battle for the runoff. According to the expert, they could run a good campaign and fight off those who are expected to come second in the runoff.

Algaffari added: "I don't believe that anyone from GERB would venture to help Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev. They will either vote for Iliyana Yotova or they won't go out to vote". The expert expressed the same expectations for the MRF.

"Iliyana Yotova could have been without a vice president. By law, there should have been someone, but she was enough to fight on her own. Kiril Valchev is a beautiful addition to what Iliyana Yotova is and he certainly knows how to make sure they are well received in the media. While with Gyurov - he needs to show some kind of strong figure who can stand by him to complement him", he added.