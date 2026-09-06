Pekanov: Costs do not justify double prices in restaurants

The services sector must reduce prices because their costs do not justify a double increase in prices. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Pekanov on Nova TV. He warned that high prices could repel foreign tourists, and stressed that control would be strengthened.

According to Pekanov, it is not normal for prices in restaurants in Sofia and Vienna to be the same given the significant difference in the standard of living. He accused the industry of raising prices entirely in its own interest, without taking into account the possible consequences.

According to him, next year Romanian and other foreign tourists may think about whether to choose Bulgaria for their vacation. The Deputy Prime Minister stated that the worst-case scenario for the eurozone is being realized, and defined this as a negative development.

Regarding the Recovery and Resilience Plan, Pekanov pointed out that on August 31, the five-year epic ended with the adoption of the final changes necessary to unlock the funds.

He specified that the problems in the judicial system have not been resolved, but the first steps have been taken to ensure independence, coordinated with the European Commission. According to him, the anti-corruption commission has been elected and should start work, but its fifth member is yet to be appointed.

Pekanov also reported improvements in the Civil Servant Act over the last two or three months.

Among the unfulfilled commitments remains the reduction in the share of public procurement by one candidate, which, according to him, is 38%. He stressed that it is too early to claim that everything has been completed, but there is progress on many of the tasks.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, the government has reached 50% implementation of the plan, currently it is 70%, and the goal is to reach 90%.

Asked whether train fares should be increased, Pekanov answered in the affirmative and stated that BDZ should make a profit. At the same time, he emphasized that there should be a social tariff for pensioners and students.

In the long term, BDZ needs reforms, but there are no specific plans for them yet, the Deputy Prime Minister indicated.

On the topic of the presidential elections, Pekanov identified Yotova as the most prepared candidate and expressed confidence that she will win.