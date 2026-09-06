Petar Petrov: PB does not protect the Bulgarian national interest

The government has accumulated enough grounds for a vote of no confidence due to its income policy, social payments and rising prices. This was stated to the Bulgarian National Radio by the deputy chairman of “Vazrazhdane“ Petar Petrov. He specified that the signatures of 48 MPs are required to submit such a vote.

In the program “Nedelya 150“ Petrov criticized the first hundred days of the government. According to him, the positions of PB do not protect the Bulgarian national interest and do not meet the pre-election promises. He accused the cabinet of failing to control inflation and speculation and not taking the expected urgent measures to reduce prices and the deficit.

As an example, Petrov pointed out that the PB did not support the proposal of “Vazrazhdane“ Bulgaria to request a temporary derogation for fuel imports from Russia. According to him, the situation with fuel is extraordinary and requires more radical solutions. He accused the ruling party of stating different positions in Bulgaria and in Brussels.

Petrov also announced that at the beginning of next week “Vazrazhdane“ will decide which of the five discussed presidential candidates to nominate. Specific names were not mentioned.

“We will participate with the attitude of winning the presidential elections,“ he said. According to him, the candidates for president and vice president must have statesmanlike behavior, boldly defend their positions and be independent of foreign influences and Bulgarian oligarchic interests.

The deputy chairman of “Vazrazhdane“ also called for a change in the composition of the Supreme Judicial Council, in order to end, in his opinion, the political influence of GERB and MRF in the judiciary. He stated the party's readiness to participate in the process, but without backstage agreements with the two formations.

Petrov also commented on the Bulgarian government's reaction to the hybrid attack in Germany. Berlin announced that the data pointed to Russian intelligence, and the Bulgarian cabinet did not mention Russia in its position.

“No civilian airport should be attacked in any way“, said Petrov. He insisted that responsibility be established through an investigation with indisputable evidence and called on the Bulgarian government to first assess the consequences for the country before taking a firm position.

Petrov wished success to the partners of “Vazrazhdane“ from “Alternative for Germany“ in the elections in Saxony-Anhalt. He expressed confidence that a possible coming of the party to power at the federal level would also lead to a change of government in Bulgaria.