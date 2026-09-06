141 years ago, Bulgaria, divided in two, takes its fate into its own hands and rejects the injustice of Bulgarians living apart because of the interests of the great powers. This was said by presidential candidate Andrey Gyurov in a video in front of the Monument of Unification in Plovdiv on the occasion of today's holiday - September 6.

In his words, Unification brings together many different people: Zahari Stoyanov, who turns the idea into a common cause; Chardafon and the people from the detachments, who turn it into action; Danail Nikolaev, who takes responsibility at the decisive moment; Prince Alexander and Petko Karavelov, who take the political risk. Different roles and different paths, united in a common goal, emphasized Andrey Gyurov.

This is one of our greatest successes, achieved without outside help. Everyone then had their own interest, but we defend the Bulgarian one. Today, something much easier is required of us - not self-sacrifice, but simply to be together in our common national goals. As Levski bequeathed - “to be equal with other European nations depends on our own joint forces“, he also pointed out.

Happy holiday!, with these words Gyurov concluded his greeting.