Borisov: I am against GERB having its own candidate for president. I have given the party until September 8 to make a decision

I am against GERB having its own candidate for president. I have given the party until September 8 to make a decision - whether to nominate someone or not. This was announced by GERB leader Boyko Borisov at a press conference in Veliko Tarnovo.

He added that he is bearing criticism and accusations for not nominating a candidate, while the other parties that have "hid behind initiative committees" do not tolerate such. "I believe that this is the only way - for the party or part of it to decide. Now there is a dispute among the members about which is right. That's why we'll wait until 8," Borisov also said.

He is adamant that GERB will not give unsolicited support to anyone. He also stated that there are currently no talks with other political parties and leaders on the topic.

"In the last few days, everyone has been impressed by how they started talking very openly. Now they need GERB voters. But if you want GERB voters, they have their own party, they are Boykovists," Borisov was adamant.

He also added that he does not trust machines, giving the example that "both Trump and Musk" they don't trust the machines.

"If we nominate a candidate, it will be the biggest favor we will do to Ms. Yotova, it doesn't matter that there are GERB members in her initiative committee, I don't blame them", Boyko Borisov also pointed out.

He also commented that the party's voters will listen to him 99% of the time and will not support the democratic pair "Gyurov - Kandev".