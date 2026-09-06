Road conditions: Traffic and repairs on September 6th

Current traffic conditions in the country at 7:45 a.m. on September 6, 2026 is characterized by intense traffic due to the long holiday weekend. To ensure a safer navigation The „Road Infrastructure“ Agency has introduced strict measures.

Restrictions on RIA, construction and repairs

Today, the movement of heavy trucks over 12 tons is carried out without additional stops, but drivers must be prepared for tomorrow, September 7. From 12:00 to 20:00 on Monday, the passage of trucks on the highways „Thrace“, „Hemus“ and „Struma“, as well as on road I-1 in Blagoevgrad district in the direction of Sofia.

The main construction activities and repairs on the republican network have been stopped in order to ease traffic. On the „Trakia“ motorway in the section between the „Ihtiman“ and „Vakarel“ motorway, a special organization for the transport of dangerous goods applies. RIA is preparing ongoing maintenance and cleaning of trenches on the „Struma“ and „Trakia“ motorway in the Sofia district, which will start on September 8, with traffic being redirected to the active and overtaking lanes. Drivers can get information in real time through the interactive platform lima.api.bg.

Traffic at the borders

According to the General Directorate of the “Border Police“, traffic is increased at the points with Greece and Turkey. Traditionally, traffic is intense at the “Kulata“ and the “Makaza“ border checkpoints at the exit from the country. The Bulgarian-Romanian border (the “Danube Bridge“ border checkpoint near Ruse and Silistra) is crossed under normal conditions, with drivers advised to use alternative checkpoints.

Traffic Police Summary: Accidents in the Last 24 Hours

The Traffic Police at the Ministry of Interior reports a serious number of incidents due to excessive speed and an increased flow of vehicles. The traffic police statistics for the last 24 hours show:

Number of serious accidents: 18 accidents in the country.

18 accidents in the country. Deads: 1 person lost their life.

1 person lost their life. Injured: 22 people received injuries of varying severity.

The Traffic Police remind that driving in emergency lanes on highways is strictly prohibited and will be sanctioned without compromise.

Fire Department Summary: Emergency Accidents

The units of the General Directorate “Fire Safety and Population Protection“ (GDPBZN) have responded to dozens of signals. As of this morning, the summarized data for the past 24 hours include:

Ликвидирани пожари: Общо 135 пожара на територията на страната.

Общо 135 пожара на територията на страната. Материални щети: При 31 от пожарите са нанесени сериозни материални щети.

При 31 от пожарите са нанесени сериозни материални щети. Загинали в пожари: Няма регистрирани смъртни случаи.

Няма регистрирани смъртни случаи. Ранени в пожари: 1 човек е пострадал и е хоспитализиран.

Условия за туризъм в планините

Според сутрешната информация от Планинската спасителна служба (ПСС) към БЧК, условията за туризъм в българските планини са отлични. Времето в сутрешните часове е ясно, тихо и слънчево, с температури по високите части между 10 и 16 градуса. Съоръженията и лифтовете в големите курорти работят по график. През изминалото денонощие няма регистрирани инциденти с туристи в планините. Спасителите съветват гражданите да се движат по маркираните пътеки и да съобразяват преходите с личната си подготовка.