What will the weather be like in Bulgaria on September 7, 2026?

On the first day of the new week, which is also an official holiday in Bulgaria, the weather in Bulgaria will be mostly sunny. However, forecasters warn of cool morning, with temperatures rising rapidly in the hours before noon.

According to the official forecast of the on-duty forecaster Martin Slavchev from The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) (source: www.niggh.bas.bg), the maximum temperatures in the country will reach between 26°C and 31°C, with around 28°C expected in Sofia. During the night to Monday, the weather will remain warm and mostly calm, which will provide pleasant conditions for travelers at the end of the holiday weekend.

On the Black Sea coast, the weather will also be sunny, but slightly cooler compared to the interior of the country. In the region of Varna and Burgas, the maximum values will reach 24°C-25°C, with a light to moderate northwesterly wind blowing. In the afternoon, temporary cumulus clouds may develop over the mountainous areas in Southern Bulgaria, but the probability of precipitation remains minimal.

Data from Meteo Balkans (source: www.meteobalkans.com) confirm that September begins with stable and dry weather, but with a tendency for gradual and dynamic cooling in the second half of the week. Road conditions are expected to be normal, and the good weather will be an excellent opportunity for outdoor walks.